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Joe Collins - Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor

1 year 10 months 1 week ago Monday, May 13 2024 May 13, 2024 May 13, 2024 2:12 PM May 13, 2024 in News Team

Joe Collins joined the WBRZ team in May 2024 as a Weekend Anchor and Multimedia Journalist.

Originally from Glens Falls, New York, Joe has spent most of his life in Ohio after also living in Alabama at a young age. He’s a graduate of Ohio University in Athens, the same hometown as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.  Like Burrow, Joe is excited to make the most of his time in Baton Rouge.

Before coming to WBRZ, Joe worked as a Weekend Reporter and MMJ at WCMH in Columbus, Ohio, where he covered a wide range of stories. He has a passion for storytelling, especially when it comes to uplifting, feel-good stories and building meaningful connections within the community.

Joe is the youngest of five siblings, and family plays a big role in his life. When he’s not in the newsroom, he enjoys traveling, trying new foods, and meeting new people.

A dedicated sports fan, Joe cheers for the Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland Browns, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New York Rangers.

Email: jcollins@wbrz.com

Twitter: Joe_Collins1223

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