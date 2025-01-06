Mia Monet - Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Mia Monet is a 2une In morning anchor behind the desk Monday through Friday.

She is a New Orleans native, born and raised. She takes pride in being a Uptown girl and graduated from Sophie B. Wright Charter High School.

Working in the Capital City of her home state excites her after spending years away from Louisiana's culture.

Mia spent four years living in Alabama for college. She graduated from the No. 4 ranked HBCU in the nation, Tuskegee University. This accomplishment was achieved during the height of the pandemic. In 2020, she finished with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications.

In 2021, Mia started her first job in news working as a multimedia journalist in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. While there, she reported on Hurricane Ida and high-profile murder and exoneration cases. Plus, Mia's reporting notably launched a DOJ investigation into the school district that received accusations of racial discrimination.

After nearly two years in the Pine Belt of Mississippi, she joined our award-winning WBRZ news team in December 2022. Since then, Mia has covered multiple breaking news stories, severe weather days, in-depth feature stories, the Jambalaya Festival and Mardi Gras.

"Mardi Gras is literally my favorite holiday! During my first year working here, WBRZ sent me to cover Mardi Gras in my home city. It was such a full-circle moment for me because I was captain of my Majorette team in high school. I spent every year marching in New Orleans Mardi Gras parades. It was so amazing to be able to go home and work my dream job on my favorite day of the year," Monet said.

One of her main goals is to build a strong relationship with the community. During her free time, Mia participates in events going on and around the city.

"I am loving Baton Rouge, the people, the culture, it all feels like home. I've spent my entire life as a big fan of Southern University and LSU, it's exciting to be able to live here and cover their stories," Monet said.

While she loves the Capital Area, she still likes to go home to New Orleans on her off days and spend time with her family. Mia's favorite food is Gumbo and her weakness is a Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie from CRUMBL.

Twitter account: @miamonetonair

Facebook account: Mia Monet

Instagram account: @miamonetonair

TikTok: @miamonetonair