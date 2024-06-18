David Hamilton - Multimedia Journalist

David Hamilton is a passionate Multimedia Journalist hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. From his early days at Scotlandville Magnet High School, where his teachers often remarked on his gift of gab, David has channeled his natural talent into a successful career in broadcast journalism.

A recent graduate of LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication, David also holds a minor in Sports Studies. During his time at LSU, he honed his reporting skills with TigerTv, LSU's student media outlet, where he covered a wide range of stories and developed a keen eye for news that resonates with the community.

David aims to be more than just a news reporter; he strives to bring a unique blend of enjoyment and information to his viewers. His engaging personality and distinctive voice are complemented by a relentless work ethic and dedication to journalistic excellence.

Growing up in Baton Rouge, David has long admired WBRZ's dedication to high-quality storytelling. He is eager to contribute to the station's legacy and bring his own flair to the team, ensuring that every story not only informs but also captivates the audience.