A Few Showers Saturday - Another Warm One

A few sporadic showers for the weekend, but clouds hold strong

THE FORECAST

Tonight and Tomorrow: The cold air has moved out and been replaced by warm and muggy conditions. Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight hours and the entire day on Saturday with high temperatures topping out near 80 degrees. Hard to believe it is the first weekend of December and officially the start of meteorological Winter. Scattered showers will be a possibility throughout the next few days and should come to and end in the early morning hours of Sunday although the clouds may not clear out until the noon hour.

The weather for the SWAC Championship game is looking warm and humid with highs around 80 degrees on Saturday

Going to Atlanta this weekend? It's going to be a little chilly!

Up Next: On Sunday it will be muggy and cloudy again with showers ending early morning. A shower or two will be possible, again not a washout. Temperatures will continue to trend near 80° as we head into next week. The above average temperatures will bring the possibility for a few showers nearly every afternoon. We are not tracking any washouts, but keep an eye on the forecast, it will be a little different every day. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

