65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

22-year-old missing, last seen Thanksgiving night

2 hours 6 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, November 28 2022 Nov 28, 2022 November 28, 2022 3:43 PM November 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are looking for a 22-year-old who went missing from his home the night of Thanksgiving. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Yohance Jones "vanished overnight from his room at home," in the King's Hill Avenue area. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on Jones whereabouts should call (225) 389-2000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days