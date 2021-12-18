#22 LSU women's hoops has no problems against Bradley in 77-51 win

The 22nd ranked LSU Women’s Basketball team continues to stack wins under Kim Mulkey, winning its eighth consecutive game Saturday in the PMAC, demolishing the Bradley Braves 77-51.

The Lady Tigers started hot right out of the gate with a 13-0 run to begin the game.

Faustine Aifuwa recorded her first double-double of the season as she posted 14 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist. Alexis Morris and Jailin Cherry each had 17 and 10 points for the Tigers, respectfully, as Morris led the Tigers in scoring. Autumn Newby scored four points and grabbed ten rebounds while having a team-high plus/minus of +40. Sarah Shemasti finished the game with a career-high eight boards. Four Tigers finished in double figures (Aifuwa, Pointer, Morris, Payne).

LSU outrebounded Bradley 53-36 despite being without sophomore center Hannah Gusters who has been suspended indefinitely according to Kim Mulkey in the post game press conference.

The Tigers will leave immediately following the game for the West Palm Beach Invitational where they will take on Clemson on Monday and Texas Tech on Tuesday. Both games can be streamed on FloHoops.