Two people killed in separate crashes overnight

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two people were killed in separate crashes in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say William Edwards Jr., 67, died in Ponchatoula around 9:30 p.m. Friday night while riding his bicycle after his bicycle traveled into the northbound lane of LA Hwy 445 directly into the path of a Toyota Camry. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

In Slidell, Helgin Tian, 18, died around 3 a.m. Saturday morning after Tian's Chevrolet struck a bridge guardrail and overturned while going northbound on U.S. Hwy 190. Tian was pronounced dead on the scene.