Police arrest man after police pursuit at Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say an officer saw a car swerving behind the officer's vehicle at Airline and Old Hammond, leading to the police trying to pull over the person, leading the person to try and escape on foot. Police then attempted to tase the man, which did not work, and he jumped back into the vehicle and drove away.

The pursuit then lasted to the intersection of Airline and Goodwood, where the man crashed his vehicle and was apprehended. A police officer received minor injuries as a result of the pursuit.

BRPD says they are investigating the incident.