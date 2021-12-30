70°
#19 LSU gets second ranked win of the season with 68-62 win over #13 Georgia
Kim Mulkey has yet another little thing to celebrate . Number 19 LSU is bringing a huge conference road win back to Baton Rouge as the Lady Tigers were victorious to open SEC play defeating #13 Georgia 68-62.
Khayla Pointer led the team in scoring with 21 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Faustine Aifuwa finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Pointer also accomplished a major milestone in her LSU career as she joined the 500 assist club during the game, joining former Tigers Temeka Johnson, Pokey Chatman, and Erica White.
The Tigers will return to the floor on January 2nd when they take on the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC.
