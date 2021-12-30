70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

#19 LSU gets second ranked win of the season with 68-62 win over #13 Georgia

2 hours 6 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, December 30 2021 Dec 30, 2021 December 30, 2021 8:32 PM December 30, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Kim Mulkey has yet another little thing to celebrate . Number 19 LSU is bringing a huge conference road win back to Baton Rouge as the Lady Tigers were victorious to open SEC play defeating #13 Georgia 68-62.

 Khayla Pointer led the team in scoring with 21 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Faustine Aifuwa finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Pointer also accomplished a major milestone in her LSU career as she joined the 500 assist club during the game, joining former Tigers Temeka Johnson, Pokey Chatman, and Erica White. 

Trending News

The Tigers will return to the floor on January 2nd when they take on the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days