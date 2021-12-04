62°
10 COVID cases identified on cruise ship entering New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Ten people on a cruise ship coming back to port in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID.
The Louisiana Department of Health said the Norwegian Cruise Lines ship with more than 3,200 passengers departed from New Orleans Nov. 28 and made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico.
The ship, Norwegian Breakaway, will be returning to port over the weekend.
The LDH said all individuals on board will be screened for COVID before getting off the ship.
Everyone who tests positive will have to "travel by personal vehicle to their personal residence or self-isolate according to current CDC guidelines in accommodations provided by NCL."
