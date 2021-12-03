LDH reports first probable case of the omicron variant in the state

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the first probable case of the omicron variant has been identified in the state.

The case concerns one person in the Greater New Orleans area who has recently traveled within the United States. Health officials are saying this is not a time to panic.

"We have been expecting and preparing for this moment," said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Canter. "To all Louisianians, the single best action you can take to protect yourselves and your families is to get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and boosted if eligible."

The World Health Organization classified the new variant on Nov. 26 as a "Variant of Concern," after being reported by government officials in South Africa. As of now, the omicron variant has been identified in more than 30 countries and at least nine states.

"The Governor and I promised earlier today we would share with the public as soon as we had information that Omicron was in our state," Dr. Kanter said. "We know families have questions and concerns. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public updated."