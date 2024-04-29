74°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Saturday Apr 27
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed
-
'A balancing act:' Some Metro Council members hopeful about St. George incorporation
-
Kite Fest Louisiane wraps up Sunday
-
Three killed, four hurt in weekend shootings across Capital Area
-
BRPD participates in semi-annual Drug Take Back Day
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season