Zachary school board votes to delay school start date,19 teachers in COVID-related quarantine

ZACHARY - The Zachary School Board voted to delay the reopening of its schools in a meeting Thursday evening as nearly two-dozen school staffers are in quarantine related to the coronavirus.

Zachary schools will now reopen on Monday, Aug. 17, which is exactly one week later than the original back to school date.

Members also voted to approve an amended academic calendar.

Zachary Superintendent Scott Devillier told WBRZ on Thursday, Aug. 6, that nineteen employees throughout the district are in isolation. Seven teachers have either tested positive or are presumptive positive, the school district said. Twelve others are in quarantine because of close contact, but have not tested positive.

Ten bus aides have quit over concerns about going back to work. The school district is advertising for bus monitors to help fill open positions. Job application information for bus monitors are available here.

In July, the school board outlined a new hybrid learning model for students. Click HERE for the Zachary Community Schools return to school webpage.

15 minutes later, speakers still telling (not asking, tbh) board that school year needs to be delayed and that teachers not feeling ready or prepared falls on school district officials https://t.co/BhuAkuZ3Py — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) August 7, 2020