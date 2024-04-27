Latest Weather Blog
Dubach Police officer killed while conducting traffic stop
LINCOLN PARISH - A Dubach Police officer was hit by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop and died Saturday.
State Police is investigating the crash that killed Dubach Officer Russel Croxton, 51. Troopers said Croxton stopped a car along US 167 and pulled them over into the right lane of the highway. Croxton's police car had flashing lights activated.
Troopers said while Croxton was talking to the driver he stopped, a semi-truck driven by 61-year-old Michael Sutterfield of Russellville, Ark., ran into the back of Croxton's car. State Police said Sutterfield's semi hit Croxton and the vehicle that was pulled over.
Croxton was taken to a hospital where he later died. Sutterfield and the other driver were uninjured. Both submitted toxicology samples for testing. No arrests were made.
Trending News
KTBS reported that Croxton's father was a Ruston police officer and also killed in the line of duty. The news source said he died in 1978 when his car crashed during a police pursuit.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Storm Station Meteorologist Emma Kate Cowan competes in Dancing for Big Buddy
-
Dancing for Big Buddy takes the floor Saturday night to raise money...
-
New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction from landmark...
-
WATCH: U.S.S. Kidd moving downstream for much-needed repairs
-
Louisiana lawmakers propose budget cuts impacting teacher pay and early childhood education
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season