Zachary police warn against street racing, uphold zero-tolerance policy for car stunts

ZACHARY - An illegal display of car stunts shut down traffic and attracted hundreds of spectators Saturday night at the College Drive I-10 underpass in Baton Rouge.

It also generated concern from law enforcement in Zachary.



"People mimic what they see in other areas," Chief David McDavid of the Zachary Police Department said.



The chief says his department is now on watch to keep what happened in Baton Rouge away from his town, but some groups have said street racing is already starting up in Zachary.



"We have a plan in place. We met the other day, my administration, detectives and uniform patrol representatives," McDavid said.



There are tire skid marks on Flonacher Road right outside the Zachary city limits — a road mentioned on social media for hosting drag racing. Residents in the area say it was mostly done by 4-wheelers.



Souped-up sports cars were burning rubber in Baton Rouge when the night turned deadly. Police say a man tied to one of those car clubs sped away from officers and killed a woman in a crash.



"We saw last week that a life was lost because of certain activity going in that area, and we can't continue doing that," McDavid said.



When it comes to dangerous car stunts and racing, the chief says his department has a zero-tolerance policy.



"We're going to arrest everyone there causing a disturbance. We are not going to tolerate this," McDavid said.



Police in Baton Rouge are also stepping up patrols this weekend to prevent illegal auto racing activity.