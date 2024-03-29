Zachary police searching for two men that allegedly stole merchandise worth $1,000

ZACHARY — Police are looking for two people who stole merchandise worth $1,000 from a Zachary store.

The Zachary Police Department said two men that were last seen leaving a store in a red SUV with unknown plates after allegedly stealing merchandise. The store appears to be a Home Depot, per surveillance images posted to Zachary Police Department's Facebook page Thursday morning.

If you have information on the identity of these individuals, call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1921 or email detective Justin Minor at jminor@zacharypd.org.