76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary police searching for two men that allegedly stole merchandise worth $1,000

1 hour 27 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, March 29 2024 Mar 29, 2024 March 29, 2024 12:06 PM March 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Police are looking for two people who stole merchandise worth $1,000 from a Zachary store.

The Zachary Police Department said two men that were last seen leaving a store in a red SUV with unknown plates after allegedly stealing merchandise. The store appears to be a Home Depot, per surveillance images posted to Zachary Police Department's Facebook page Thursday morning.

Trending News

If you have information on the identity of these individuals, call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1921 or email detective Justin Minor at jminor@zacharypd.org.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days