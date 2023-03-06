65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary officers searching for three juvenile siblings reported missing

1 hour 40 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, March 06 2023 Mar 6, 2023 March 06, 2023 5:13 AM March 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Officers are asking for the public's assistance in locating three juvenile siblings reported missing to the police department. 

The Zachary Police Department said the three were last seen together, but it is unknown if they are still together. 

Anyone with information about the three's whereabouts is asked to call the ZPD at (225) 654-1922.

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days