YOUR CENTER for 2une In's Capital City Catfight coverage: tailgate previews, live interviews, and HYPE

BATON ROUGE - Get hyped, City Cats!

2une In went LIVE all Friday morning long with updates and gameday events all leading up to kickoff for the monumental LSU vs. Southern game TOMORROW!

If you missed it, no worries—WBRZ has all the best bits from Friday's coverage.

Tailgate Preview: Nachos, wings, and pasta from Queen Eats and Royal Treats

Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome talks about BR's "Unity Bowl"

BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely on gameday safety and security

Southern University President Dennis Shields on the upcoming game's importance

Tailgate Preview: Mac n' cheese, ribs, and pies from T&T Smokehouse Meats

Community Unity mural: what it means and why it's so important

LSU Student Government President Lizzie Shaw on "electric" energy around campus