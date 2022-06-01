'You took my world away': 80-year-old killed in crossfire moments after attending grandson's graduation

Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - A high school graduation turned deadly when gunfire erupted as the ceremony let out, killing an 80-year-old woman who was there to watch her grandchild walk across the stage.

Augustine Greenwood died Tuesday after she was shot outside Xavier University's Convocation Center, where Morris Jeff High School hosted its graduation ceremony.

Greenwood was a mother of six and a grandmother of 15. Her daughter posted an emotional message on social media Tuesday.

"Please people stop the violence!! A message to the young ladies that started all of this: Today you took my world away from me and my family, all you had to do was walk away. It was graduation for my son, my mom was so happy to see her youngest grandchild graduate. You have ruined my son and families world, all you had to do was walk away,” the post read.

Two unidentified men were shot but are expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators said as many as three people have been taken in for questioning but no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

NOPD Deputy Chief Christopher Goodly said the shooting began after a fight between two women in the parking area.

"This did not have to happen," Goodly told WWL-TV. "We had a good amount of security here, interior coverage and exterior coverage. Xavier Police were on the scene along with Second District Police."

This shooting comes less than two weeks after three people were shot following the Hammond High School graduation on Southeastern Louisiana's campus.