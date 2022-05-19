80°
3 people hurt in shooting outside Hammond High graduation at Southeastern University
HAMMOND - Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday night at a high school graduation held on Southeastern's campus, authorities said.
Tangipahoa Parish School Board member Brett Duncan said a suspected shooter was in custody around 8:30 p.m.
Southeastern University Police said the shooting was not related to the university. Hammond High's graduation was held in the University Center.
Extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
No more details were immediately available.
