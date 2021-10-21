Worker dies after incident at Geismar plant Thursday

GEISMAR - A plant worker died Thursday after an incident at the Honeywell plant in Ascension Parish.

According to The Advocate, the deadly incident happened sometime Thursday at the Honeywell facility in Geismar.

No other details related to the accident were immediately available.

Read the full statement below:

"We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our colleagues at our Geismar, La., facility. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their family, friends and loved ones and we will offer what assistance we can. We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. We will also be providing grief counseling for our employees at the site."

