Woman uses toddler to carry stolen goods from New Orleans grocery store

Photo via WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - A woman was caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars worth of groceries from a store—behind her was a toddler stealing alongside her.

Police are searching for a woman seen on security footage stealing approximately $300 of meat from the Oak Park Save A Lot in New Orleans on May 2. A child can be seen walking behind her, also carrying some of the stolen food.

According to WWLTV, a store employee caught up to the child before they were able to leave the store. He asked the child to give the stolen goods back and was able to retrieve the food before the child ran back outside to their mother.

The New Orleans Police Department says there are no identifiable suspects or a known motive at this time.