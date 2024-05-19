84°
Report: Human remains found in New Orleans canal near City Park

May 19, 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Some decomposing human remains were found in a New Orleans canal near City Park, officials told WWL. 

WWL reported that the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death after officers were flagged down by fishermen who saw human remains just before 1 p.m. Saturday. 

The body parts were found at a fishing spot near Mirabeau Avenue and Wisner Boulevard in a canal that borders the eastern part of City Park. 

No more information was immediately available. 

