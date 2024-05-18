76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Every parent's worst nightmare:' Slidell teen drowns in Palm Lake

1 hour 35 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, May 18 2024 May 18, 2024 May 18, 2024 8:34 PM May 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A 15-year-old jumped into a Slidell lake Saturday afternoon and never resurfaced, officials said. 

The Slidell Police Department said the teenager went into Palm Lake around 4:40 p.m. to retrieve an item but never came back up. A dive team found the boy's body shortly after. 

“This is a very sad situation and every parent’s worst nightmare. Our condolences are with the teen’s family during these tough times,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

Trending News

Police said no foul play is suspected. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days