Woman arrested in connection to Pierre Part check forgery scheme

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Morgan City woman was arrested Thursday for an alleged check cashing scheme at a Pierre Part store that dated back months.

Kristy Rulf, 46, turned herself in and was booked by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office on identity theft, bank fraud, access device fraud, forgery and monetary instrument abuse charges. Deputies have been investigating the forgery ring since Feb. 9.

Rulf was reportedly one of three individuals deputies identified entered the outlet store and cashed forged checks on Nov. 21, 2023. Rulf is the second arrest made in this case, deputies said. Rebecca Freer, 40, was arrested on the same charges as Rulf on March 20.