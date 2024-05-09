88°
Woman arrested for tax fraud allegedly forged W-2, received thousands in return

3 hours 44 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2024 May 9, 2024 May 09, 2024 8:16 AM May 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A St. Martinville woman was arrested in Texas for tax fraud after allegedly forging a W-2 for a company that did not employ her. 

The Louisiana Department of Revenue announced Thursday it had arrested Ashley Seaux of St. Martinville in Galveston. Seaux faces charges of felony theft and filing of false public records. 

The agency said Seaux submitted a false individual tax return along with a fake W-2 and forged employee verification for a company that she did not work for. 

Her fraud earned her over $12,000 in state income tax returns. 

Seaux was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday. 

