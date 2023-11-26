Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested, accused of hit-and-run involving state trooper
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A 19-year-old woman is in custody, suspected of driving while impaired and striking a Louisiana State Police vehicle as a trooper was rendering aid to a driver along I-10 early Friday morning.
The incident happened in westbound lanes of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, near Norco.
Officials said Briana Dunlap, of St. Gabriel, was at the wheel when her 2019 Nissan Maxima hit the patrol unit, which was pulled to the left side of the interstate with its lights activated, about 1:30 a.m. The trooper was assisting a driver who was changing a tire.
Dunlap allegedly left the scene, but was stopped a short time later.
During the investigation, Dunlap displayed signs of impairment and provided a breath sample, which indicated blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit for a person under 21. Dunlap was placed under arrest and booked for underage DWI.
She was also issued a hit-and-run citation. Neither the trooper nor Dunlap was injured.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Locals fan out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
-
Veterinarians expect influx of dogs with digestive problems - See what holiday...
-
Baton Rouge native Richard Lipsey recounts witnessing JFK's autopsy on the 60th...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$
-
Community leaders compete in St. Vincent de Paul's annual turkey carving contest