Woman arrested, accused of hit-and-run involving state trooper

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A 19-year-old woman is in custody, suspected of driving while impaired and striking a Louisiana State Police vehicle as a trooper was rendering aid to a driver along I-10 early Friday morning.

The incident happened in westbound lanes of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, near Norco.

Officials said Briana Dunlap, of St. Gabriel, was at the wheel when her 2019 Nissan Maxima hit the patrol unit, which was pulled to the left side of the interstate with its lights activated, about 1:30 a.m. The trooper was assisting a driver who was changing a tire.

Dunlap allegedly left the scene, but was stopped a short time later.

During the investigation, Dunlap displayed signs of impairment and provided a breath sample, which indicated blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit for a person under 21. Dunlap was placed under arrest and booked for underage DWI.

She was also issued a hit-and-run citation. Neither the trooper nor Dunlap was injured.