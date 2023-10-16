Winn-Dixie pharmacies set to close in coming weeks; some locations already shut down

BATON ROUGE - Pharmacists at area Winn-Dixie stores are telling customers that they will soon need to pick up their prescriptions elsewhere,.

The process of closing store-based pharmacies is under way, and some locations have already shut down.

The closure of pharmacy operations had been expected; the company signaled its intention when it announced in August that a corporate acquisition would transfer ownership of Winn-Dixie. It now appears the remaining pharmacy closures will happen in a matter of weeks.

The Siegen Lane Winn-Dixie pharmacy is among those that have already closed.

The supermarkets themselves will continue with grocery sales and other services.

ALDI is awaiting approval of its pending takeover of Winn-Dixie -- a deal that would vastly expand the company's reach in Louisiana, where ALDI only recently established a foothold.

The first ALDI store in the WBRZ viewing area opened in Central a few weeks after the announcement, but that store -- and two others under construction -- had been planned since last year. They follow the traditional ALDI model.

ALDI stores tend to be smaller than supermarkets such as Kroger, Albertsons and Winn-Dixie, and do not include pharmacies.

Prescriptions will automatically transfer to other pharmacies unless a customer directs them elsewhere. Stores contacted by WBRZ are sending customers to nearby CVS locations, though some locations are forwarding files to Walgreens.

The parent company of Winn-Dixie tells WBRZ that it expects all transfers of pharmacy files to be complete by the end of this year.

"Southeastern Grocers has entered into agreements to transfer prescription files to certain CVS Pharmacies and Walgreens prior to – and separate from – the closing of the proposed ALDI merger agreements recently announced. These agreements will help ensure our pharmacy customers continue to have access to pharmacy services without interruption," said Meredith Hurley, Senior Director of Communications & Community.

"We are working closely with CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens to ensure our customers’ prescriptions are handled carefully and confidentially and there won’t be any delay in service."

Approval of the acquisition by regulators is expected in 2024.