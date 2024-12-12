59°
Latest Weather Blog
BRCC's Mid-City campus announces closure for construction ahead of winter break
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Community College's Mid-City campus will temporarily close starting Tuesday for construction.
The school announced that the campus will be closed Tuesday through Christmas Eve before the entire BRCC system starts its regularly scheduled winter break from Christmas Day to New Year's Day.
During the closure for construction, enrollment and financial aid services will be available through virtual meetings. Academic, human resources and administrative offices will also be available remotely.
All other BRCC campuses will remain open. All campuses will resume operation on Jan. 2 following the holiday break.
Trending News
More information on accessing remote services will be available on the BRCC website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department brings the Grinch through Ascension neighborhoods
-
34 'Little Buddies' get help shopping for Christmas gifts for their families
-
Police arrest man accused of killing 8-year-old boy, injuring his siblings in...
-
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Tri-Parish Ballet
-
$12 billion AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish; first...
Sports Video
-
LSU Football releases 2025 schedule
-
Dunham set to make second state championship appearance in three years
-
Southern men's basketball gets fourth win in a row after defeating Lindsey...
-
LSU loses another skill player to the transfer portal
-
Seven LSU Tigers make 2024 All-SEC Football teams