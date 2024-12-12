56°
LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for 2025 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE — LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. has chosen to forgo his final season as a Tiger and enter the 2025 NFL Draft, the junior announced in a social media post on Thursday.
"I'm not done yet, I ask that you continue to watch me and guide me throughout the next chapter of my life," Jones said, thanking his coaches and his family.
The Baton Rouge native is one of the nation's top offensive tackles and started in 36 games during his three seasons as Tiger. He was named a finalist for the 2023 Joe Moore Offensive Line of the Year Award, as well as being named to ESPN's All-American True Freshman class of 2022.
