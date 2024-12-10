62°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU loses another skill player to the transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - Sophomore tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he confirmed on Instagram Tuesday.
Pimpton was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was expected to take on a bigger role in 2025 with the departure of Mason Taylor.
In his second year in Baton Rouge, Pimpton had 6 catches for 79 total yards.
The 6'6, 245 pound tight end will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Trending News
With Pimpton entering the transfer portal and Taylor declaring for the NFL Draft, LSU is now left with only two scholarship tight ends. Those include freshman Trey'Dez Green and four-star signee JD LaFleur.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$12 billion AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish; first...
-
Surrounding city leaders reflect on Sid Edwards Mayor-President win
-
Judge won't force BESE to add Impact Charter School contract renewal to...
-
Iberville Parish President supports Gov. Landry's tax plan to borrow money from...
-
Former Central officer arrested for payroll fraud now accused of defrauding $24k...
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball gets fourth win in a row after defeating Lindsey...
-
LSU loses another skill player to the transfer portal
-
Seven LSU Tigers make 2024 All-SEC Football teams
-
LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...