LSU Football releases 2025 schedule
BATON ROUGE - The 2024 regular season has wrapped up, but the LSU Tigers are already preparing for 2025. On Wednesday, the school released their schedule for next season.
The Tigers will open the season on the road for the fifth year in a row. They will travel to face Clemson on Aug. 30. This will be the first time the two programs have met since the National Championship game in Jan. 2020.
Their first home game of the season will be in week two as LSU hosts Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6.
The Tigers will have three home games in a row in Sept. as they host Florida and Southeastern in weeks three and four.
Their first true road test in the SEC comes at the end of Sept. when the Tigers face Ole Miss in Oxford, MS.
LSU will have the first weekend of October off as a bye week before three weeks of conference play. LSU hosts South Carolina, travels to Vanderbilt, and they're back home to end Oct. hosting Texas A&M.
The Tigers will get their second by week on Nov. 1 before traveling to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on Nov. 8.
LSU is back home on Nov. 15 to host Arkansas for the Battle of the Boot and will get a break from SEC games the following week as they host Western Kentucky.
The Tigers will close the regular season in 2025 on Nov. 29 in Norman facing the Oklahoma Sooners.
