56°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD searching for person who brought sword to downtown building, made 'disturbed statements'
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police officers are searching for a person who went into a North Street building with a 40-inch sword and made "disturbed" comments.
Police said the person, who was caught on surveillance cameras Oct. 17, walked into a building on North Street between River Road and Lafayette Street, went to the ninth floor and pulled out a sword.
Officers said the suspect left the building after making "erratic and disturbed statements." No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity can call (225) 389-2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department brings the Grinch through Ascension neighborhoods
-
34 'Little Buddies' get help shopping for Christmas gifts for their families
-
Police arrest man accused of killing 8-year-old boy, injuring his siblings in...
-
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Tri-Parish Ballet
-
$12 billion AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish; first...
Sports Video
-
LSU Football releases 2025 schedule
-
Dunham set to make second state championship appearance in three years
-
Southern men's basketball gets fourth win in a row after defeating Lindsey...
-
LSU loses another skill player to the transfer portal
-
Seven LSU Tigers make 2024 All-SEC Football teams