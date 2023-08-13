First local ALDI store set to open by end of month

CENTRAL - Final work is taking place on what will be the first ALDI store to open in the Capital Area, with a date set for later this month.

A soft opening for the ALDI on Grand Settlement Blvd. at Sullivan -- within the Settlement at Shoe Creek in Central -- was announced for Aug. 30, with the official opening to follow the next day.

Hiring took place over the summer for the store -- one of three being built right now in the Baton Rouge area. The other locations are the 2300 block of O'Neal Lane and the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road.

ALDI is expanding its footprint in Louisiana with the additions. The state currently has seven open stores -- fewer ALDI locations than any other state in the American South.

The company is known for discounted goods -- many produced under an in-house brand name -- and smaller stores than supermarkets such as Rouses, Albertsons, Hi Nabor and Winn-Dixie.