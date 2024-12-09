Latest Weather Blog
$12 billion AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish; first phase to be done in 2025
ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana Parish will soon be home to a $12 billion artificial intelligence data center that will bring in thousands of new jobs, Parish President Kenny Havard told WBRZ on Monday.
Havard said that Hut 8, a company that operates 20 Bitcoin mining facilities and data centers across North America, hopes to see the first phase of the project complete by the end of 2025.
Havard added that the first phase of the project will employ 1,500 to 2,000 construction workers and will bring several hundred more jobs to West Feliciana Parish.
News of Hut 8's development in West Feliciana comes just days after Gov. Jeff Landry announced a Meta AI data center.
The West Feliciana Parish Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss the proposal at its Monday night meeting at 5:30 p.m. WBRZ will cover the meeting and update this story with more details.
