Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department brings the Grinch through Ascension neighborhoods
SORRENTO - Ascension Parish residents may have seen a familiar face in their driveways lately, but he has been acting a little out of character!
Instead of trying to ruin Christmas, the Grinch is collecting canned goods for food drives this holiday season.
Wednesday, he was spotted in the Kaytain subdivision. Word around the block says he'll be starting at Highway 937 at River Run Estates and going down to Highway 22 Thursday night, visiting River Ridge subdivision Monday, and making a final stop at a drive-thru drop-off at the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for anyone else wishing to donate.
