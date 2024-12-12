56°
I-55 southbound closed between Tickfaw, Independence after truck carrying hazardous materials crashes

By: Domenic Purdy

INDEPENDENCE — Southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish are closed after a semi-truck carrying hazardous material crashed.

State Police and first responders responded to the crash between Tickfaw and Independence. There is no threat to the pubic and the highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, troopers said.

Troopers asked that drivers seek alternate roads as first responders work to reopen the roadway.

