Southern graduate students receive diplomas at fall 2024 commencement
BATON ROUGE — Southern University held its commencement ceremony for graduate students Thursday.
Graduates received their master's and doctoral degrees at the ceremony at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis came from Texas to give the commencement address to the fall Class of 2024.
Southern will hold its undergraduate commencement ceremony Friday at 10 a.m. Between the graduate and undergraduate programs, 500 students have or will graduate.
