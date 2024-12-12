40°
Hooper Road shut down in both directions for AirMed after crash, one person taken to hospital
CENTRAL - Hooper Road is shut down in both directions for AirMed after a crash, according to the Central Police Department.
One person was transported to the hospital, with their condition being unknown at this time, according to emergency officials.
The public has been advised to avoid Hooper Road and Blackwater Road.
