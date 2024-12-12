40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hooper Road shut down in both directions for AirMed after crash, one person taken to hospital

2 hours 27 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, December 11 2024 Dec 11, 2024 December 11, 2024 10:02 PM December 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - Hooper Road is shut down in both directions for AirMed after a crash, according to the Central Police Department.

One person was transported to the hospital, with their condition being unknown at this time, according to emergency officials.

Trending News

The public has been advised to avoid Hooper Road and Blackwater Road.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days