2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Tri-Parish Ballet

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Looking for something to do this weekend to get you into the festive spirit? The Tri-Parish Ballet Company is putting on its production of The Nutcracker. 

There will be two performances. One will be on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and will be a benefit performance and the other will be on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m..

Performances will be held at the Pace Center at 2824 St. Anthony Avenue. 

