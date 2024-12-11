47°
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Tri-Parish Ballet
BATON ROUGE - Looking for something to do this weekend to get you into the festive spirit? The Tri-Parish Ballet Company is putting on its production of The Nutcracker.
There will be two performances. One will be on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and will be a benefit performance and the other will be on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m..
Performances will be held at the Pace Center at 2824 St. Anthony Avenue.
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Tri-Parish Ballet
