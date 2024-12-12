56°
Treasurer delivers $24K unclaimed property check to Hammond resident

By: Adam Burruss
Image provided by the State Treasurer

PONCHATOULA - Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming delivered an unclaimed property check worth more than $24,000 to a Hammond resident at a Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club meeting Wednesday.

Fleming, dressed in a Santa hat, personally delivered a $24,871 check to Jermaine Williams. The treasurer said he was delighted to return the finds to the rightful owner.

According to the treasurer, there is $1.2 billion in unclaimed property to return to Louisiana citizens. Louisiana residents can visit this site here to see if they have unclaimed property. Fleming says one in six people in Louisiana have unclaimed property, with claims averaging around $900.

