56°
Latest Weather Blog
Treasurer delivers $24K unclaimed property check to Hammond resident
PONCHATOULA - Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming delivered an unclaimed property check worth more than $24,000 to a Hammond resident at a Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club meeting Wednesday.
Fleming, dressed in a Santa hat, personally delivered a $24,871 check to Jermaine Williams. The treasurer said he was delighted to return the finds to the rightful owner.
Trending News
According to the treasurer, there is $1.2 billion in unclaimed property to return to Louisiana citizens. Louisiana residents can visit this site here to see if they have unclaimed property. Fleming says one in six people in Louisiana have unclaimed property, with claims averaging around $900.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department brings the Grinch through Ascension neighborhoods
-
34 'Little Buddies' get help shopping for Christmas gifts for their families
-
Police arrest man accused of killing 8-year-old boy, injuring his siblings in...
-
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Tri-Parish Ballet
-
$12 billion AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish; first...
Sports Video
-
LSU Football releases 2025 schedule
-
Dunham set to make second state championship appearance in three years
-
Southern men's basketball gets fourth win in a row after defeating Lindsey...
-
LSU loses another skill player to the transfer portal
-
Seven LSU Tigers make 2024 All-SEC Football teams