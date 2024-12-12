Dunham set to make second state championship appearance in three years

BATON ROUGE - It's been 20 years since the Dunham Tigers hoisted a trophy for their lone state championship. Now, they are making their second appearance in three years.

Dunham fell to St. Charles Catholic in the state title game in 2022, but this year's team is undefeated and as hungry as ever.

"Two years ago, guys that are seniors now were sophomores. We had a couple freshmen that started that year, Trevor Haman and Colin Pecue, and then Elijah (Haven) got a little bit of playing time at wide receiver that game. So, you know, it's still a little fresh, but it's still really exciting and brand new to a lot of them," Dunham head coach Neil Weiner said.

Dunham will have to get through Catholic of New Iberia in order to cap off a perfect season. It could be an offensive shootout between the two quarterbacks.

Dunham's Elijah Haven and Catholic of New Iberia's Luke Landry have both thrown for over 2,500 yards and over 30 touchdowns this season. Haven has over 800 passing yards and 11 total touchdowns in Dunham's last two games.

"So we're really, really excited about it, but it's going to take what it's taken every single game. That's relentless effort every single play, refusing to look at the school board, and being ready for a full 48 minutes or more if that's what it takes," Weiner said.

The match up is set for approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The Tigers and Panthers will play for the Division III Select title following the Division II Select game between Archbishop Shaw and E.D. White.