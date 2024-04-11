74°
West, East Feliciana Parish public schools remain closed Friday, Pointe Coupee to reopen
ST. FRANCISVILLE — Public schools in West Feliciana Parish and East Feliciana Parish will remain closed Friday after Wednesday's severe weather, while Pointe Coupee Parish will reopen schools Friday.
Both Feliciana school boards said that they will remain closed Friday due to widespread power outages and weather damage. Both parishes' schools have been closed since Wednesday.
Students will return to West Feliciana Parish public schools on Tuesday after a preplanned staff development meeting on Monday. East Feliciana Parish public schools are expected to reopen Monday. Pointe Coupee schools will be open Friday but students who are still without power will be excused if they are absent.
