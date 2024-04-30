2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week is 'Stayin' Alive' in May

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week is once again on the horizon and this year, it's about helping business not only survive, but thrive.

The event, held May 7 through 9 with a theme of "Stayin' Alive," is organized by Nexus Louisiana to give old and new entrepreneurs the tools and the networks they need to best succeed in Baton Rouge and beyond.

One of the main things Nexus marketing director Na'Tisha Natt wants people to take away from the event is an opportunity to advance one's skillset in areas like marketing, social media and financial planning.

"[Bring] business cards and an open mind wanting to meet people and learn something," Nexus executive director Stephen Loy said.

The event will also feature keynote speeches from business leaders, including the co-founder of music recognition service Shazam. Participants can also enter into High Stakes Pitch, a program giving away $100,000 to one of three companies pitching for investments. The winner of the pitch competition will later be given the opportunity to compete for $1 million in October.

BREW will be held at Mid-City Tower at 5700 Florida Boulevard. For more information, visit BREW's website.