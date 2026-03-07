71°
Went the distance: LSU men's basketball loses regular season finale in triple overtime
BATON ROUGE - After a full 40 minutes and three overtime periods, Max Mackinnon carried the ball up the court. The Tigers trailed by three. Mackinnon found a lane, pulled up, and missed the open three.
The Tigers lost their regular season finale against Texas A&M in triple overtime 94-91.
This final loss drags LSU to a 15-16 record with a 3-15 record in SEC play. That record puts LSU last in the SEC standings and hands the Tigers the No. 16 seed in the SEC tournament next week in Nashville.
LSU's first game will be Wednesday, March 11.
