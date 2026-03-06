84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: SEC Women's Basketball Tournament & NHL Action!

39 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 3:39 PM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has Best Bet$ for college basketball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday

NBA:
Mavericks @ Celtics: Celtics -14.5
Heat @ Hornets: Heat +7.5
Trail Blazers @ Rockets: Rockets -5.5
Knicks @ Nuggets: Nuggets +1.5
Pelicans @ Sun: Sun -5.5
Clippers @ Spurs: o22.5 Total Points

NHL:
Panthers @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Points
Avalanche @ Stars: Stars ML
Canucks @ Blackhawks: u6.5 Total Goals
Hurricanes @ Oilers: Oilers ML
Wild @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML
Blues @ Sharks: Sharks ML

College Basketball (W): 
Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt: Ole Miss +7.5
Illinois @ Iowa: Iowa -6.5
Arizona State @ West Virginia: u125.5 Total Points
Virginia Tech @ UNC: UNC -7.5
Colorado @ Baylor: Baylor -3.5
Oregon @ Michigan: Michigan -11.5

Saturday

College Basketball (M): 
TBD

College Basketball (W): 
TBD

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Trending News

Sunday

College Basketball (W): 
TBD

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days