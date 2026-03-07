19 straight: LSU women's basketball fall to South Carolina in SEC semifinals

GREENVILE, S.C. - The tournament run for Kim Mulkey's Tigers ends in the semis. LSU women's basketball lost to top seeded South Carolina 83-77 in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, Flau'jae Johnson was not the best player on the court with the last name Johnson. South Carolina's Raven Johnson led the Gamecocks in scoring with 22 points and also chipped in eight assists.

Flau'jae Johnson, in the meantime, went cold. One game removed from scoring her 2,000th point, Johnson scored just six points on eight shots.

Milaysia Fulwiley led the Tigers with 24 points and was the only LSU player to score more than 20.