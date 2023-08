Weekend closures planned on Jefferson Highway at Ascension-EBR parish line

State highway officials have planned multiple weekend closures at the Bayou Manchac Bridge to allow for maintenance work.

The roadwork is planned to start this weekend, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The next closure will occur at those same times on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

Traffic will be forced to detour to Airline Highway during the closures.