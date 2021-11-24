Wednesday PM Forecast: Thanksgiving cold front, showers sneak into weekend forecast

Take care of frying that Thanksgiving turkey early, a cold front will bring showers into the area during the afternoon and evening. Another weak disturbance has come on to our “radar” that could create some rain for part of the weekend.

Next 24 Hours: Much milder conditions are expected overnight with southeast winds holding low temperatures in the mid 50s. Another cold front will move from northwest to southeast across Louisiana through Thanksgiving. On turkey day, high temperatures will reach into the low 70s around midday as clouds thicken. Some scattered showers associated with the front will pass over the area between noon and midnight. There is no threat for heavy rain or severe weather. Thermometers will tumble once the front passes into Friday morning.

Up Next: Expect clearing and cooler conditions for the Bayou Classic and holiday shoppers. Despite skies turning mostly sunny, high temperatures will barely reach 60 degrees. Rather chilly conditions are anticipated into Saturday morning with low temperatures dipping into the upper 30s. The Saturday forecast is tricky, for a couple of reasons. First, there is potential for clouds to thicken. The sooner this occurs, the cooler it will be with possibly a second straight afternoon struggling for the 60s. Second, for the LSU Football home finale, we will need to keep an eye on the timing of a weak disturbance. If it moves quickly, a few showers could arrive before the game is over. Those showers will then linger into Sunday and then the first half of next week will be dry. For the day-by-day conditions, highs and lows, CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, tropical development is not expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we finish out the 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: A weak upper level trough of low pressure will race across the middle of the country with an attendant cold front on Thursday. This system is expected to arrive in the local area on Thanksgiving with showers along the boundary from afternoon into the evening. Rainfall totals will be light and there is no threat for severe weather. That cold front will be through the area on Friday morning and skies will clear from northwest to southeast. Temperatures will struggle for the low 60s in the afternoon followed by another night in the upper 30s. A weak upper level disturbance will move across the region late Saturday through Sunday and while this will not have a frontal passage, it could spread clouds over the region Saturday and even a batch of light rain Saturday night into Sunday. Should clouds arrive earlier in the day, high temperatures could end up a few degrees lower than currently forecast on Saturday afternoon. Once that disturbance moves east, it will be absorbed by an upper level trough dug in over the eastern third of the country. In addition to the trough, a surface high pressure system will settles over the Southeast maintaining dry conditions and cooler than average temperatures into early next week. .

--Josh

