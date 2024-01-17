Wednesday PM Forecast: brief freeze relief, but keep those pipes wrapped

There are no cold weather alerts in place for tonight. Keep the pipes wrapped though, hard freezes are likely again this weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: While mainly clear skies are expected early, cloud cover will thicken as the night progresses. This will cause low temperatures to occur closer to midnight, with a steady climb into dawn. Thermometers will bottom out around freezing but near 40 degrees at daybreak. The increasing clouds and warming temperatures will be compliments of a moderating air mass ahead of yet another cold front. As that front advances toward the Metro Area on Thursday, it may instigate a spotty shower or two—which would be in all liquid form with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Many locations will miss rain and any amounts will be quite limited.

Up Next: Behind a cold front, Friday will trend much cooler. Despite ample sunshine, north winds of 10-15mph will keep high temperatures in the low 50s. Cold air will continue to seep toward the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Saturday will begin with a hard freeze and low temperatures in the low 20s followed by a chilly afternoon in the 40s, despite full sun. Clear skies into Sunday morning will promote another hard freeze in the mid 20s and then slightly warmer highs in the low 50s. Clouds will build in as the weekend is concluding signaling the start of a pretty substantial pattern change. Expect warmer temperatures next week and good chances for rain, possibly a few inches, during the middle of next week. As of now, Tuesday and Wednesday look like the wettest stretch. The Climate Prediction Center highlights all of Louisiana and Mississippi as very likely to experience above average precipitation.

– Josh

